WATCH: The First Black-Footed Ferret is Released in Meeteetse

(Meeteetse, Wyo.) - Yesterday, 35 ferrets were released on two ranches, the Lazy BV and Pitchfork, outside of Meeteetse, Wyoming. These two ranches are where the wild ferrets were rediscovered in 1981, years after many thought the animal was extinct.





Read more about yesterday's release here. Watch this video of the very first black-footed ferret being released yesterday. Note: The ferret was a bit shy. It takes a few minutes and some coaxing by wildlife managers to get the black-footed ferret into its new home.


