Cliff Creek Fire grows to 21,483 acres, public meeting tonight

(Jackson, Wyo.) - As of today, July 27, the Cliff Creek Fire is burning 21,483 acres on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The fire is currently 10 percent contained.

There will be a public meeting tonight at the Kendall Valley Fire Station, 2470 Highway 352 in Cora, Wyoming at 6:00 p.m.

According to the fire incident management team, "the fire is being actively suppressed with a mixture of ground crews and aerial resources. Where fire is moving towards the Gros Ventre Wilderness and the wilderness study area, fire will be permitted to play, as nearly as possible, its natural ecological role in the wilderness."

Highway 191 remains open, although there is no passing is allowed in passing zones within the fire area and no stopping along the roadway or parking in pullouts within the fire area.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club. The Bridger‐Teton National Forest has instituted an Emergency Area Closure. Kozy and Granite Campgrounds are within this area closure. Get a map of the closure here: http://bit.ly/2adslfg

Feature Photo: Cliff Creek Fire. h/t Urana Harris / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire