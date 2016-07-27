#What's happening Casper college hosts Poverty and Stress semonar. Seats are still available for the “Poverty and Stress: Overcoming Challenges in the 21st Century” seminar to be presented at Casper College on Friday, July 29. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the half-day seminar will start at 9.

The program has been approved for psychologists, mental health providers and law enforcement personnel to earn three hours of continuing education units. The seminar is free to all sworn law enforcement personnel, dispatch, jailers, security officers, correctional officers, and nonsworn personnel. The fee for all others is $30 per person.

Presented by Early Kin Care, the seminar features Robert Bayuk, Ed.D. Those attending the seminar will be able to identify how poverty and stress impact the lives of individuals, how economic class affects behaviors, how problem solving may be different for people living in poverty compared to those not in poverty, and the hidden rules of economic classes.

Bayuk is the owner of Psychological Services, Inc., and has served the profession of psychology as a member of the Wyoming Board of Psychology. He is a former National School Psychologist of the year and has presented numerous workshops and presentations on the relationships between poverty, language and behavior.

Early KinCare is a Natrona County based resource program established in 2013 by the Kinskey Family Foundation. EKC believes that access to early prenatal care is key to decreasing the incidence of neurodevelopmental delays and disabilities in children as well as increasing the overall health of children.

The seminar is sponsored by the Casper College Departments of Addictionology, Psychology and Criminal Justice. Seating is limited and registration is being taken atcaspercollege.edu/events/overcoming-challenges or at the door. For more information contact Joy Shain, Early KinCare director atjoy.shain@caspercollege.edu or 307-268-3127. #oilcity

