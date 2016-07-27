Lava Mountain Fire now more than 11,000 acres

UPDATE: From the fire information team, correcting an earlier error: "Our error was including several residences along the northwestern side of the fire in "GO" when they should be in "SET". We apologize for any confusion this may have caused." The list below has been updated.
(Dubois, Wyo) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has grown to approximately 11,538 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment. The fire is burning in dense fuels and creating spot fires when the wind picks up. The fire is burning in Crooked Creek near and among the houses of Union Pass.
As reported yesterday no structures have been damaged but 870 structures are reportedly threatened. An estimated 1,000 people have been evacuated from the Lava Mountain Fire as of July 25th.
A Level 3 “GO!” evacuation is in effect for the following areas. Evacuees of these areas need to check in with Red Cross at the Old School in Dubois.
- Long Creek subdivision
- Sheridan Creek Cow Camp
- Timberline Ranch
- Teton Valley Ranch Camp
- Hat Butte area
- Sawmill Turnoff
- Warm Springs Subdivision
- Porcupine
- Union Pass Area.
The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage “SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
- Stony Point
- Bald Mountain
- Upper and Lower Warm Springs.
- MacKenzie Highland Ranch
- Triangle C Ranch
- Falls Creek Campground
- Roaring River Subdivision
- Buckboard Subdivision
- Lava Mountain Lodge
- Double Bar J Ranch
Road Closures: Forest Service Roads 513, 532, 540, 542, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed. Additionally, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridon Pass to Pilot Knob are closed.
There is a total of 749 personnel working on the fire including 16 hand crews, 6 helicopters, 55 engines, 10 water tenders, 3 dozers, 3 skidgens, and on call air tankers.
The phone number for the Red Cross shelter in Dubois is 307-689-0886. #LavaMountainFire
