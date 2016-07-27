Lava Mountain Fire now more than 11,000 acres

UPDATE: From the fire information team, correcting an earlier error: "Our error was including several residences along the northwestern side of the fire in "GO" when they should be in "SET". We apologize for any confusion this may have caused." The list below has been updated.

--

(Dubois, Wyo) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has grown to approximately 11,538 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment. The fire is burning in dense fuels and creating spot fires when the wind picks up. The fire is burning in Crooked Creek near and among the houses of Union Pass.