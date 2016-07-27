Chip sealing scheduled west of Dubois beginning Aug. 1

A Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crew is scheduled to continue its summer work Monday, Aug. 1, beginning west of Dubois at the east boundary of the Shoshone National Forest on U.S. 26/287.







Chip sealing is scheduled in the Town of Dubois on Aug. 8-9, with brooming Aug. 10-11.





All chip sealing is dependent upon favorable weather.





The Dubois-area work involves 15.47 miles of U.S. 26/287 in the Town of Dubois and west to the Shoshone National Forest boundary, according to WYDOT chip sealing foreman Shane Wilson of Thermopolis.





"Local drivers and travelers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes," said WYDOT district maintenance engineer Pete Hallsten. "Why chip sealing during times of high traffic? Chip sealing is the least expensive, most cost effective way of preserving asphalt pavements, and the best time to chip seal highways is in the summer."





Hallsten said WYDOT met with federal fire officials working on the Lava Mountain Fire, and all agreed that WYDOT workers should move ahead with plans to chip seal U.S. 26/287 beginning Aug. 1.





Following the work in the Dubois area, chip sealing is scheduled on 11.99 miles of U.S. 26 between Riverton and Kinnear.





“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said Wilson. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important work is being completed.”





“The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Wilson said.





Feature Photo: Stock Photo of Chip Sealing via Flickr





