City takes on the County in charity softball game





Personal Frontiers, Inc, a non-profit helping people struggling with substance abuse, staged a softball game featuring representatives from both the City of Gillette and Campbell County. Proceeds from the game benefited PFI's education and treatment services. This is their 40th anniversary and they wanted to find a way to fundraise that would bring some joy to the community.





"We just thought: How fun to have a stress relieving night and raise money for charity, and get the city and county together," said Sherry Bertoncelj with PFI.













The City beat the County 17-14.





Here were the rosters for tonight:





City of Gillette

Mick Wolf (Coach)



Eric Small (GPD)



Kris Hunter (GPD)



Tim Carsrud



Trevor Johnson (GPD)



Robin Kuntz



Levi Jensen



Nicol Grosz



Ty Woodall



Christy Orchard



RIck Eddy



Cheyenne Jones



Darin Morgan



Delbert Parks



Luke Antoninch



Garrett Rogers



Jess Jimison



Kyle Sprague (GPD)



Patrick Totzke (GPD)



Louise Carter-King



Dan Barks



Billy Montgomery



Ted Jarred



Kevin McGrath









Campbell County

Mark Christensen (Coach)



Gary Becker



Rusty Bell



Stephanie Stuber



Alex King



Matt Avery



Ashley Winn



Janell Paris



Allyssa Torres



Beth Hulings



Chad Beeman



Gary Day



Matthew Olsen



Lee Zahn



Devon Oswald (CCSO)



Shane Milhouse



Tyler Stearns (CCSO)



James Jonas (CCSO)



Kristen Antle (CCSO)

(Gillette, Wyo.) Senator Michael Van Flatern called the coin toss at the Energy Capital Sports Complex tonight.