Mountain View Regional Hospital welcomes their newest Family Physician, Dr. Joel Pull M.D.

Specializing in the field of family medicine, Dr. Joel Pull brings over 20 years of experience to the Mountain View Team. His specialty areas are pediatrics, women’s health, geriatrics, diabetes, preventative medicine, pre-operative assessment, sports medicine and minor surgery.





Dr. Pull spent 32 years serving in the U.S. Army under the Medical Corps. He served three tours in Iraq and reached the rank of Colonel.





Originally Dr. Pull started out training to be an anesthesiologist, but decided that primary care was where he belonged because of its reach into so many areas of medicine.





"We are privileged to have providers of this caliber." Said, Lisa Hulshizer Public Relations Manager.





Dr. Pull mentioned, "After 20-plus years, I feel I have finally approached a point in my career where I can apply everything I have learned and experienced with confidence."









#sponsored #oilcity #news