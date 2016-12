Black-footed ferrets, which were once thought to be extinct, are headed back to the place where they were rediscovered. Today, these 35 ferrets will be released on two ranches, the Lazy BV and Pitchfork outside of Meeteetse. These two ranches are where the last wild ferrets were found in 1981. Full story to follow. #reboot #buckrail #county10 #county17 #dally #oilcity #shortgo #springcity #news