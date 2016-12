#WhatsHappening: The Natrona County Republican Party and the Natrona County Republican Women will be hosting a Legislative and County Commissioner debate on July 26, 2016 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Theater Room at the Ramkota Inn. There will be debates between candidates for HD 37, 56, 57 and 58 followed by the 5 candidates for County Commissioner. You will be able to submit questions at the door, but no questions will be taken from the floor. #oilcity #news