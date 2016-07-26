Child Development Screenings happening now!

(Fremont County, Wyo.)- of Fremont County is offering free developmental screenings. It’s a quick check-up to make sure your child is on track. Most children are, but if they’re not, CDS will help develop a plan to get your child where he or she needs to be. Child Development Services of Fremont County is offering free developmental screenings. It’s a quick check-up to make sure your child is on track. Most children are, but if they’re not, CDS will help develop a plan to get your child where he or she needs to be.

Ideally, your child needs one developmental screening before the age of two, and certainly one before the age of five is essential. Many parents wait until their children enter school to have them screened. That’s too late. By then, a lot of learning may have already been missed.

The following free screenings are available to children from birth through the age of five:

HEARING SCREENING



VISION SCREENING



GROSS AND FINE MOTOR SKILLS



SPEECH SKILLS



BEHAVIOR SKILLS



PRE-ACADEMIC SKILLS



In Wyoming, every child needs “One before Two!” This is a public service offered at no cost to the parent sponsored by your local school district. It’s free, it’s fun, and it could improve your child’s life forever.

SCREENINGS ARE OFFERED YEAR ROUND. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT OR FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.

Screenings for Dubois and Shoshoni: August 19th, 2016

