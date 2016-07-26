Milward Simpson Named New State Director of The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming

Milward Simpson will be the new state director for the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.





Simpson just completed 10 years of service to the State of Wyoming as Director of State Parks and Cultural Resources. While with the department, Simpson led several important initiatives, oversaw the improvement of infrastructure, and identified and protected, for the public, important historic sites.





Simpson says, “I am thrilled at this opportunity and look forward to working with this wonderful organization and its indispensable cause in the state that I love. I am honored to have the chance to work with all of our friends around the state – people from every walk of life – to build on the many successes that The Nature Conservancy has collaborated on over its 28 years in Wyoming”.





