Registration now open for NCSD bus riders

(Casper, Wyo.) - Registration for students who want to ride a Natrona County School District bus this fall is now open. Click here to register your child for NCSD Bus Transportation or visit www.natronaschools.org , click on the Parents/Students tab, then Transportation.





Registration is only required if:

You're new or your student did not ride NCSD Transportation last year



Your child is a first time student to NCSD (Kindergarten, 1st grade, etc.)



Child changed schools since last year (5th grade changing to middle school, 8th to high school, moving from elementary to another, etc.)



Moved/Changed addresses over the summer



If your child rode NCSD Transportation last year and you have not changed addresses or schools over the summer, you do not need to register your child.

Note: All parents are encouraged to go to the Parent Portal via Infinite Campus and verify that your physical address is correct.





If the physical address where the student resides is not correct:





For middle and high school students contact your student's school to update information. For elementary students contact the Infinite Campus Help Line (253-5306) and update the address/contact information.





After updating address, go to natronaschools.org , click on the Parent/Student tab at top, then click on Transportation. A bus registration link will show on the Transportation page. Click on this and complete an on-line registration for each child.





Transportation staff will begin calling parents the 2nd week in August with student's information.





Your student's main bus route should also be available through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal the 2nd week of August as well. Contact your child's school or IC Helpline if your phone number and/or address is not accurate in Infinite Campus.





Please contact NCSD Transportation at 307-253-5283 if you have any questions.





