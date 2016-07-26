It begins. David Street Station becoming a reality for Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Are you ready Casper, ready to stroll through the plaza, splash in the fountain and enjoy live music while chilling with family and friends?

Today marks the start of something great coming to the Oil City, as the first building along West Yellowstone was brought down, to make room for the

Casper Downtown Development Authority celebrated with Casper residents as they celebrated the milestone of the the first wall officially coming down.



“This is a huge step forward in the process of bringing this to the heart of our community. Today is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. On behalf of the DDA Board of Directors and staff, we would like to thank the Casper City Council, city staff, Wyoming Business Council, our private donors, and the public for their continued enthusiasm and support – we wouldn’t be where we are today without it” said Kevin Hawley, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

Recycled Materials LLC began tearing down the buildings, getting the ground work set to begin the construction. The project is eagerly anticipated to be competed in 2017.





