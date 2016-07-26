Join Wyoming Community Bank in support of the 103rd Fremont County Fair Livestock show

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - August is just around the corner and with it comes the 103rd Annual Fremont County Fair. Help us support Fremont County’s youth during fair week: August 1st through the 6th at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Help support our youth at the upcoming Livestock sale on Saturday, August 6, 2016. We’ll be there and hope you will too. Don’t forget Wyoming Community Bank will be providing lunch to all the buyers after the sale. Our youth is our future, come out and support them. Livestock sale starts at 10:00 am.

It’s a local thing. Wyoming Community Bank is here to support you. Our goal is to go above and beyond your personal and professional banking needs. We pledge to serve our neighbors with a better bank that empowers our community. Fully staffed by local residents that make local decisions, we are your community bank.

Come meet us. We become stronger with your support and the better we know you, the better we serve you. Together we will build and strengthen our community. We strive to provide excellence to all of our customers with competitive rates, friendly and personalized attention, and a strong commitment to providing the best service to our customers. Our mission is to do what is right for you and our community.