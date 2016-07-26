State Parks & Cultural Resources Director resigns

Milward Simpson will step down as Director of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, effective August 24. Mr. Simpson will take the job as Director of the Wyoming Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.





Simpson began his work in State Government in 2004 as Manager of the Wyoming Arts Council, before being appointed by then Governor Dave Freudenthal as Director of Parks and Cultural Resources in 2006.





“Milward has done a great job for Wyoming,” said Governor Mead. “He is a strong promoter of Wyoming’s talented artists and writers and has been instrumental in making Wyoming’s state parks some of the best in the country. I appreciate his service. The Nature Conservancy has made a good choice.”





During his tenure, Simpson addressed a 30-year backlog of deferred maintenance, instituted programs to engage families in the outdoors, coordinated state and federal land management agencies, established the State Archives’ new electronic records management system, implemented statewide arts symposiums, historic preservation conferences, and the first statewide cultural conference, “Convergence.”





“I thank Governor Mead for the honor of serving in his administration and thank him for his unflinching support for Wyoming’s amazing cultural, natural and recreational resources,” said Simpson. “The opportunity to work with this agency’s wonderful employees to promote, develop and sustain Wyoming’s parks, historic sites, trails, arts, and history these past ten years has been a distinct joy and privilege. I am extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve Wyoming and its citizens in this capacity.”





photo of Sinks Canyon State Park





