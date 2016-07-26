Westward Heights Care Center - Hiring Full-Time Dietary Aide

(Lander, Wyo.) - At - At Westward Heights we believe in creating a work environment where people feel good about themselves, their job, the people they work with, the people they serve and the organization.





We are looking for a full-time Dietary Aide. You will be assisting the cook with duties around the kitchen as well as helping clean up after each meal is served.

This position will be 30-40 hours a week and will receive full benefits after 30 days.





To apply, please stop by Westward Heights at 150 Caring Way, Lander and see Tara McDonald or Natalie Korell. You can also apply online or email your resume/application to Tara at tmcdonald@vhsmail.com

Westward Heights Care Center, 150 Caring Way, Lander, WY 82520





Westward Heights is an equal opportunity employer.





