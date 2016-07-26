18-year-old could get up to 50 years for sexual abuse of a minor

18-year-old Adrian Robert Addison has been charged with one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the first degree.

According to the redacted affidavit, earlier this year Addison, being sixteen years of age or older, inflicted sexual intrusion on a victim who was less than 13 years of age. This is a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

The affidavit states that Riverton Police Department received a report from Eastern Shoshoini Department of Family Services (ESDFS) that an alleged sexual abuse of a minor had occurred in Riverton.

Detectives met with the victim who stated she was 12-years-old at the time of the incident and according to the affidavit she told detectives about the incident. Detectives also interviewed Addison and he admitted to having sex with the 12-year-old girl during the time frame alleged by the girl.

In an unrelated case, Addison is charged with Aiding and Abetting Property Destruction and Defacement-Aggregate, Conspiracy to Commit Property Destruction and Defacement-Aggregate, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000. In January of this year, local law enforcement became aware of a series of vandalism incidents occurring on the West side of Riverton in the area of Central Wyoming College. Read more about this case here.

