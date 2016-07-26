Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Kenneth E Clark Jr., Casper, failure to comply, domestic battery.
Gerald Frazer Jr., Casper, serve jail time.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Edward J Stevenson III, two county warrants/hold for agency.
Eric F Cisnerso, failure to comply.
Joseph W Jones, serve jail time.
Raymond C Kiskis, failure to appear.
