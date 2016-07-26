Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Kenneth E Clark Jr., Casper, failure to comply, domestic battery.

Gerald Frazer Jr., Casper, serve jail time.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Edward J Stevenson III, two county warrants/hold for agency.

Eric F Cisnerso, failure to comply.

Joseph W Jones, serve jail time.

Raymond C Kiskis, failure to appear.









