Hatchery Fire was caused by overheated vehicle brakes

Firefighters continue to make good progress on the Hatchery Fire burning 7 miles northeast of Ten Sleep, Wyoming. Crews working the southwestern flank of the fire continued to mop-up the fire edge and patrol the perimeter. Firefighters conducted firing operations along hand lines on the northeastern flank in order to limit the spread of the Hatchery Fire further east. Aviation resources assisted with firing operations doing bucket drops to cool hot spots and within areas where risk to firefighters was too great. Across the interior of the fire, there was minimal fire behavior with areas of creeping and smoldering.





At noon yesterday, the Bighorn National Forest issued Forest Order BHF 2016-06 and reduced the Restricted Area. Exceptions to this Order included Forest Service Road 409 to Boulder Park Campground. Boulder Park Campground and Deer Haven Lodge, including the roads and facilities for the Lodge, are open. Forest Order BHF 2016-06, which includes Forest Service Road closures in the Bighorn National Forest, can be read in its entirety at http://www.inciweb.nwcg.org/4877





On July 25, 2016 Fire Investigators identified the origin and cause of the Hatchery Fire that started on July 22, 2016 on the north side of US Highway 16 in the Ten Sleep Canyon. The origin is located along US Highway 16 near mile marker 34. The cause of the fire is human caused due to mechanical failure. The mechanical failure is a result of overheated breaks. Brake lining was found at the point of origin, which consisted of grass and fine fuels. The mechanical failure was not severe enough to disable the vehicle to the point that it could be identified.





Updated Closures: South Brokenback Road (BLM road 1415) remains closed.





Evacuations: There are no evacuations in place.





Fire Statistics:

Start Date: July 22, 2016

Size: 2775 acres based on better mapping.

Containment: 60%

Location: 7 miles northeast of Ten Sleep, Wyoming

Cause: Human

Total Personnel: 278





photo h/t Michelle Olsen





