Unemployment Percent Change from 2015-2016 by County.

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.6% in May to 5.7% in June (not a statistically significant change). Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly higher than its June 2015 level of 4.2% and significantly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 4.9%.

From May to June, unemployment rates rose in 13 counties, fell in eight counties, and were unchanged in two counties. It is not unusual for unemployment to increase in June as the school year ends and young people start looking for jobs.

From June 2015 to June 2016, unemployment rates increased in almost every county. The largest increases occurred in Campbell (up from 4.2% to 7.8%), Converse (up from 3.9% to 6.8%), Natrona (up from 5.1% to 7.8%), Weston (up from 3.3% to 5.8%), Fremont (up from 5.4% to 7.2%), and Sweetwater (up from 5.1% to 6.8%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 2.9% in June 2015 to 2.6% in June 2016.

Campbell and Natrona counties had the highest unemployment rates in June (both 7.8%). They were followed by Fremont (7.2%), Converse (6.8%), and Sweetwater (6.8%) counties. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Teton (2.6%), Niobrara (3.4%), and Goshen (3.7%) counties.

Below is a graphic that shows the unemployment rates in each state for 2016 and percent change of unemployment from 2015-2016.

