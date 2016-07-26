Lava Mountain Fire grows to more than 8,000 acres; Incident Command transitioning to Type 1 Team

(Dubois, Wyo) - The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire is 8,020 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment.



Great Basin, a larger Type 1 Team, will be transitioning in to replace the Western Montana Team and will likely take command of the fire on Wednesday or Thursday. "Due to the complexity of the fire at this stage, including the number of personnel and resources, value at risk such as private structures, and fire activity both to-date and predicated, we are bringing in a team with the highest level of qualifications for fire team," explained Kristie Salzmann, Public Affairs Officers for the Shoshone National Forest.

A Level 3 “GO!” evacuation order was implemented Monday in the following areas. Evacuees of these areas need to check in with Red Cross at the Old School in Dubois.



Hat Butte Area

Sawmill Turnoff

Warm Springs Subdivision

Union Pass Area

Porcupine Subdivision

Updated Evacuation Map for Lava Mountain Fire - July 25th, 4 PM / Shoshone National Forest Facebook page / Pitchengine Communities



Highway 26 remains open at this time with a no-stopping zone established in the vicinity of the fire. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob, and Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 are also closed. Forest Roads 513, 532, 542, 540, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed.

There is a total of 643 personnel working on the fire including 14 crews, 6 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 2 dozer, and 41 engines, and 3 skidgines



A Public Meeting will be held at tonight, July 26th at 7:00 pm, at the Dubois Fire Hall.

Photos: h/t Becky Dechert / Pitchengine Communities

