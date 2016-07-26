Grand Teton National Park Launches New Tribal Youth Corps Program

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Grand Teton National Park is launching a new Tribal Youth Corps program this summer.

According to the Park, the goals of the program are to reconnect American Indian youth with the Grand Teton landscape while assisting with cultural preservation projects, and to introduce participants to careers in the National Park Service.

The program provides hands-on opportunities for native youth to connect nature and cultural history by participating directly in heritage preservation. Grand Teton National Park’s charismatic wildlife and dramatic landscape often overshadows the rich cultural history of the park, which includes nearly 700 historic structures, and several archaeological sites, cultural landscapes, and culturally significant sites.