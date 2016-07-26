What Will My Child Do Afterschool This Fall? New Guide Lists Local Options

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Teton County Library’s Research Desk has compiled a quick, parent-friendly guide to expanded afterschool programs available in Teton County for the upcoming school year.

This upcoming school year, Teton County families will have more choices for supervised afterschool care thanks to a coordinated effort by community organizations to help families struggling to find affordable options. The new, coordinated effort will offer an additional 89 spaces for students to enroll in afterschool programs.



Click here for the Afterschool Fall Guide or stop by the library for printed copies. Find important enrollment dates and mark your calendar using this handy guide. Applications open as early as Thursday, July 21, for some afterschool clubs, such as Teton Literacy Center’s programs. Other clubs have registration dates throughout August. For information or to add your program to this guide, contact Isabel Zumel, Library Assistant Director, izumel@tclib.org , 733-2164 ext. 101.

Partners include the Parks & Recreation Dept., Jackson Hole Children’s Museum, Teton Literacy Center, Teton County School District, Teton Science Schools and Teton County Library. These organizations began meeting in 2015 as a subcommittee of Systems of Education, a community effort to coordinate the valley’s educational resources.

In the fall of 2015, the partner organizations conducted a study that identified community needs for afterschool programming. The study showed that parents are struggling to find affordable afterschool care and transportation to and from afterschool programs.

Partnering organizations are responding with enrichment opportunities for children after school. As part of that coordinated effort, the Teton County/Jackson Parks & Recreation Department secured a $40,000 grant from the Recreation District to fund four full-time AmeriCorps members.

AmeriCorps members will focus on integrating STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) literacy initiatives in afterschool programs. The AmeriCorps members will be paired with Jackson Hole High School student interns to provide staff to expand afterschool programs at Parks & Recreation Kids and Colter Clubs, the Children’s Museum and Teton Literacy Center. The AmeriCorps members will be housed at the Teton Science Schools’ Jackson Campus with support from Serve Wyoming.

Teton County School District is supporting this partnership with space for expanded programming at Jackson and Colter Elementary Schools.

Feature Photo: Kids at the JES LEGO Robotics Afterschool Club. h/t Scott Eastman / Pitchengine Communities

