Driver reportedly fell asleep in Wind River Canyon crash

(Wind River Canyon, Wyo.) - Last Friday's (June 22) near head-on collision in the Wind River Canyon was reportedly caused by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports two vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred at mile post 121 about 9 miles south of Thermopolis..

51-year-old Michael Miller of Thermopolis was traveling southbound on US 20 in a Poniac with his 10-year-old son.

76-year-old Dennie Neville of Byron, Wyoming was traveling northbound on US 20 in a Dodge with his 72-year-old wife Linda.

According to the report provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Miller reportedly fell asleep at the wheel causing a driver's side versus driver's side collision, a near head-on collision according to WHP, at mile post 121.

Miller suffered serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle. He is reportedly in Denver undergoing surgery. Miller's 10-year-old son sustained minor injuries.

Dennie and Linda Neville also reportedly sustained minor injuries. WHP reports they were taken to the hospital and released that same day.

US 20 was closed for about one hour. Highway Patrol notes everyone involved in this accident was wearing a seatbelt. Miller was cited for reckless driving.

