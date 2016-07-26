Police Officer Assaulted Trying to Break Up Family Fight

11:32 p.m. on Friday the 22nd, Gillette Police officers responded to the

when a 22 year old man reported that he was hit in the face by his 27 year old girlfriend.





By the time law enforcement arrived, the couple's families were on scene, meaning about 10 to 15 people were outside arguing and fighting. A 22 year old relative of the 27 year old woman was allegedly trying to start a fight with her boyfriend. Officers tried to break up the fight by stepping between them, but the boyfriend, Arthur Allen, shoved an officer to the side. They arrested Allen and took him in to custody for breach of peace, and for resisting arrest, he was also cited with interference with an officer.





The 22 year old relative also allegedly resisted police, and was tasered. During the altercation he struck a GPD officer in the face, breaking his nose and giving him a cut that required stitches. He was charged with bodily injury to an officer, a felony.





The 27 year old, Roni Leonard, was reportedly trying to pull officers off her relative as they were arresting him. She was arrested for breach of peace, interference with an officer, and domestic battery.





(Gillette, Wyo.) At400 block Laurel Court