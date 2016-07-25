45-year-old man died on Snake River Saturday

The Bridger-Teton National Forest said that the incident happened about 30 minute float downstream of West table boat ramp near a feature called Double Draw rapid. He was on a private boat.

According to reports, Tarbet came out of his boat near the Double Draw rapid and private boaters then pulled him into their boat. Mary Cerincek, public affairs officer for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, stated that the boats then negotiated the river feature called "Haircut Rock," which immediately follows Double Draw rapid. She said they were then able to immediately eddy out into the "Million Dollar Eddy" and get him to shore.

"Our permitted outfitters knew immediately where the nearest automatic external difficult (AED) was located and they hopped in a boat, rowed to the AED, retrieved it, and ran it back upstream to the shore where the forest river Rangers and others had initiated CPR," said Cernicek.

According to Captain Brian Andrews of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, CPR was performed on the man for approximately 60 minutes before he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cernicek said that there were two doctors on scene and Lincoln County Sheriffs Department, Alpine Fire, and Star Valley Search and Rescue all helped with the response to this incident.