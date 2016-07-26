Lander LIVE: Grammy Nominated Country Singer Hayes Carll Plays Thursday

LANDER, Wyo. –Lander LIVE is back this week with the second concert of the 2016 season. This time country singer songwriter Hayes Carll headlines the evening. The event doors open at 5pm with opener, Canyon Kids, beginning 5:30pm and Hayes Carll at 7pm. More information about the shows can be found at –Lander LIVE is back this week with the second concert of the 2016 season. This time country singer songwriter Hayes Carll headlines the evening. The event doors open at 5pm with opener, Canyon Kids, beginning 5:30pm and Hayes Carll at 7pm. More information about the shows can be found at www.landerlivemusic.com or on the Lander LIVE Facebook page





Presented by Fremont Toyota, Lander LIVE brings nationally touring headliner bands to town for a series of free, all-ages concerts in Jaycee Park off Main Street near the iconic Lander caboose. In addition to music, local vendors will sell a variety of food and drink including locally brewed favorites from the Lander Brewing Company.





Hayes Carll hails is originally from Woodlands, Texas and currently calls Austin home. Carll is a country singer songwriter and is best known for his poetic, humorous, and human emotive songs. He is currently on tour with his much-acclaimed fifth studio album release, Lovers and Leavers. The album explores more grown up topics of divorce, parenting and love lost, but fans will also hear Carll’s witty stories and “hoot and hollerin’” songs that made him Country’s beloved troubadour. On an impressive North America tour, Carll’s Lander LIVE performance is the only stop in Wyoming before heading off to Red Ants Pants Festival in White Sulfur Springs, MT, Salt Lake’s The State Room, and Denver’s Bluebird Theater.





To open the evening Lander LIVE is welcoming Jackson, WY based Canyon Kids. The dynamic Americana duo of Bo Elledge (guitar, vocals) and Dusty Nichols (guitar, vocals, percussion) serve up excellent folk songs that capture the essence of western living. Their performance is thanks to grant funds from both the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund and the Wyoming Arts Council that channels federal and state funds to Wyoming-based culture and arts projects.





The July 28th show is part two of four concerts in the 2016 season. At the kick off show with Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds (July 13th) there was record attendance of nearly 1,300 people. Event Coordinator, Rose Burke, says “there is a lot of excitement around the Hayes Carll and August 11th Lake Street Dive shows and we are anticipating people traveling from all over Wyoming and beyond to catch the shows.” Burke adds, “I hope we keep breaking records!”





Lander LIVE is paid for thanks to sponsors such as presenting sponsor, Fremont Toyota, grants and donations. This year nearly $7,000 of the $15,000 community donation goal has been raised thanks to the Challenge for Charities fundraiser, online and at door donations. Coordinators ask concertgoers to consider a small or large “bucket donation” to help continue to offset the 2016 season costs.





307-332-3892. For more information about the concerts, to volunteer, or to donate, go to www.landerlivemusic.com or contact Rose Burke, Event Coordinator, Lander Chamber of Commerce: rose_burke@landerchamber.org









#sponsored #county10 #news



