Hatchery Fire reaches 40 percent containment





The fire is currently estimated to be 2,733 acres. According to the latest information on InciWeb, the fire is seeing very minimal growth and smoldering. Isolated interior unburned islands will continue to burn with group torching.





US 16 between Ten Sleep and Buffalo had been closed intermittently since the fire started. It was reopened late last night. There 301 personnel working the fire, the cause of which is still being investigated.





photo from July 22 h/t Michelle Olsen





#springcity #reboot #dally #news

Firefighters have succeeded in containing 40 percent of the massive fire burning in the Ten Sleep Canyon area.