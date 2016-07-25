#WhatsHappening: The Casper College Summer Percussion Ensemble will be in concert tonight at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.



The group, under the direction of Ron Colter, percussion instructor at Casper College, will perform a variety of pieces including “A La Nanigo,” “Apple Blossom,” “Kinetics,” and others. Members of the five-person ensemble include Laurel Hodgson, Chase Hull, Samuel Scott, Solomon Shah, and Lindy Stewart.

The concert is free and open to the public. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. #oilcity #caspercollege

