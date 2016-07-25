Lava Mountain Fire Cost to Exceed $4.3M

The cost includes the personnel, as well as the air and ground resources. The Lava Mountain Fire is currently 5,488 acres and is utilizing 7 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, 29 engines and 1 skidgen.

The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports that the Lava Mountain Fire will be switching to a Type 1 Team this evening. "Due to the complexity of the fire at this stage, including the number of personnel and resources, value at risk such as private structures, and fire activity both to-date and predicated, we are bringing in a team with the highest level of qualifications for fire team," explained Kristie Salzmann, Public Affairs Officers for the Shoshone National Forest.

