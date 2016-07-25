Natrona County Arrests over the weekend

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the weekend.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Jess A Barlett, Casper, county warrant/hold for agency.

Dvonte J Bradley, Casper, open container.

Desiree D Cady, Casper, failure to appear.

Seth R Cook, Casper, two failure to appears, failure to comply.

Amanda M Dudgeon, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.

Brendan E Eliis, Casper, DWUI.

Alyssa D Frechea, Casper, suspended/revoked DL. interference.

Byron L Friday, Casper, public intoxication.

Bryan E Hill, Casper, failure to comply.

Laura L Hotchkiss, Glenrock, public intoxication.

Dylan Ingle, Casper, failure to comply.

Andrew J Keller, Casper, DWUS, open container, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

Raymond C Kiskis, Casper, possession of a controlled substance-meth, county warrant/hold for agency.

Benjamin T Macias Jr., Casper, Criminal Warrant.

Male Juvenile Offender, failure to appear.

Cathy A Manning, Casper, false pretenses, shoplifting, criminal trespass, failure to appear.

Nicholas D Mayberry, Casper, fireworks.

Michael A Roberts, Midwest, failure to appear, failure to comply.

Amanda L Sharkey, Casper, failure to appear.

William M Shutts II, Casper, public intoxication.

Charles R Siedenburg, Casper, failure to appear.

Mason L Stoecklin, Casper, failure to comply.

Daniel J West, North Dakota, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance-meth.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Derrick L Young, failure to appear.

Brandt M Loepp, failure to appear.

Charles W Bibb, DWUI, reckless driving, reckless endangering.





Mills Police Department

Joseph A Douchett, DWUI.

Jade John, DWUI.

Jorge J Perez-Giron, DWUI.





Wyoming Highway Patrol

Robert B Hunt, DWUI, DWUS.





Evansville Police Department

Brandon S Campbell, failure to appear, failure to comply.

Ramon N Villanueva Jr., DWUI, failure to stop.

Alberto S Lopez, DWUI, no driver's license, open container.





Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Joseph G Qualle, failure to comply.













