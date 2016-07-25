CWC hosts 3rd installment of Hot Notes Series

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Tom Amend is the featured guest artist for the third Hot Notes, Cool Nights concert of 2016, held at the CWC Intertribal Center patio at 7 PM on July 25.

An RHS graduate and former member of the CWC bands, Amend brings with him a trio of professionals from the Denver area. The Tom Amend Trio, composed of Steve Kovalcheck (guitar), Brian Claxton (drums), and Tom Amend (organ) is a northern Colorado based organ trio that plays music stemming from the rich tradition of the catalogue of the Jazz organ trios. The trio met through their connections with the University of Northern Colorado where Kovalcheck is a professor of jazz guitar and where Amend and Claxton recently received degrees in jazz studies.

“It’s always our goal to share excellent musical experiences with the residents of Fremont County,” HNCN Programming director Jason Ogg remarked, “But it’s certainly special when we’re able to bring back one of our own.”

The Hot Notes, Cool Nights 2016 season concludes on August 1 at the Lander City Park with Boston-based folk/Americana group “Sweet Wednesday.” All Hot Notes, Cool Nights events are free to the public and appropriate for all ages.

