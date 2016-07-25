Meet Riverton's 3-time State Babe Ruth Champions

Congratulations to locals Cody Frazier, Peyton Rees, Dillon Fabricus, and Jaren Draper for earning the title of 3-time Wyoming State Babe Ruth Champions.

These four boys won as 13-year-olds on a 14u team,again as 14/15 year olds on a 15u, and now this year as 15-year-olds on the 15u team. "We are so proud of them," said Kelly Rees. "They have played amazing these past three years."

Together they've traveled to Montana, Dallas, Oregon and now the team is in Washington for the Pacific Northwest regional tournament. Their first game is Tuesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. against Southwest Washington.

Good luck!!

