What happens after your loved one is diagnosed with dementia?

(Casper, Wyo.) - If your loved one has just been diagnosed with dementia, you may have seen it coming for a while and had time to research what's next. Some people, however, have no idea of their friend or family member's memory loss, and a diagnosis like Alzheimer's disease can come as a shock. It's important to look into next steps to understand how you can help. Here are some ideas of what is to come after a dementia diagnosis:

Talking about dementia

Dementia doesn't only affect the person who has been diagnosed with the condition. Everyone in his or her life must come to terms with what can be a difficult thing to wrap your head around. The person you care about is going to need help and support for the rest of his or her life. To do that while staying in good mental health yourself, consider seeking therapy. Talking about the diagnosis with a professional can help you understand exactly what is going on and learn some of what to expect from the person as his or her memory loss advances.

The senior who just received this diagnosis may also benefit from talking to someone about his or her condition. Depending on the severity of his or her current memory loss, speaking with a psychologist may help the person understand what is happening and get a better sense of why it's necessary to move to memory care or seek help for personal care.