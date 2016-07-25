Cedar Draw Fire Threatens Homes Near Gillette

(Gillette, Wyo.) Friday night thunderstorms rolling through Campbell County produced lightning that may have ignited the wildfire still burning this morning north of Gillette.





By 10 a.m. Saturday, CCFD arrived at the Burnt Hollow Recreation area to find a fire burning in an inaccessible area. It's currently estimated to be 2000 acres and is only at 35% containment.





Over the weekend the fire burned south to the North Garner Lake Road area, threatening ranches in the area. Fire personnel have been in contact with landowners and so far no structures have been lost, and no injuries reported.





Five agencies are on scene today with 185 firefighters assigned to the area currently. More are expected to arrive this evening. Multiple aircraft are using ponds along Highway 59 to battle the fire. The public is being asked to stay away from the area for their safety and that of fire crews working on scene.









#county17 #news