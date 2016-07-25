Register or Report at Wind River SORNA

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - To any and all convicted sex offenders who reside, attend school or are employed within the exterior boundaries of the Wind River Indian Reservation must register with the Wind River Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act Office within three business days of establishing his or her residence, education, or employment. Furthermore, convicted sex offenders visiting the Reservation for more than 24 hours must also register. The Wind River Sex Offender Registration Code applies to Indians and Non-Indians.

The Northern Arapaho & Eastern Shoshone Tribes is dedicated to registering convicted sex offenders and providing community notification to protect the public. Click here to view WR Sex Offender Registry website to report convicted sex offenders you may suspect have failed to register. Individuals may request email notifications or the relocation of any sex offender through the website. Public sex offender profiles are located in community buildings, Wind River Police Department, local schools, day car centers, and other public service locations.

If you are a convicted sex offender (Indian or Non-Indian, convicted of a sex offense in Shoshone/Arapaho Tribal Court, State of Wyoming Court, other state courts, federal court, military court, foreign court, or any other court) and if you have not registered with the Wind River SORNA Office, your failure to comply with registration is an offense under the Wind River Sex Offender Registration Code.

Any offender who fails to register or provides false information is a criminal offense subject to Federal Failure-to-Register offense 18 U.S.C. 2250 which provides federal criminal penalties of up to 10 years of imprisonment. Failure-to-register or providing false information is also a tribal criminal offense of up to one year in jail and a fine of $5,000.

To register a sex offender or to report a sex offender for failing to register contact:

Mailing Address - Wind River SORNA Office, Department Of Public Safety, P.O. Box 396, Fort Washakie, WY 82514

(307) 335-1040 Office, (307) 840-2709 Cell, (307) 335-1041 Fax

Physical Address, Wind River SORNA Office, Department Of Public Safety, 688 17 Mile Road, Arapahoe, WY 82510

