Sixth ​annual Lander Sprint ​Triathlon is Saturday, August 13th; race director ​ announces prize purse​, anticipates record registration

It’s a challenge and a thrill like no other—swimming, biking, and running through downtown Lander, racing to beat the clock.

The sixth annual Lander Sprint Triathlon, one of Wyoming’s most popular and scenic races, will take place on Saturday, August 13​th. Race director Marina Fleming announced Monday a prize purse of over $700, with cash awards for top finishers in every age division. This comes on top of dozens of prizes—such as gift certificates to local restaurants and gear shops—that will be raffled off among all racers.

“The Lander Triathlon Club has some of the strongest sponsors in Fremont County, and we’re thrilled to once again offer this kind of prize money,” said Fleming. “It truly puts Lander on the map. T​his year​,​ we’re anticipating a competitive crowd from around Wyoming and beyond.”

The race entails at 750-meter swim (or 15 complete laps) at the Lander Community Pool, followed by a 12-mile (19K) bike around the Squaw-Baldwin loop and a 3.1-mile (5K) run through downtown Lander.

“It’s a fast but demanding course," said ​Fleming. "And you can’t beat the views of Red Butte and the Wind River Range on the bike ride.”

Fleming noted the Lander Triathlon Club prides itself on staging an annual sprint-length race because it offer first-time triathletes a fun, easy way to try out the sport.

“The beauty of a sprint triathlon is that it caters to serious racers and newcomers alike,” Fleming said. “You don’t need special spandex shorts or a racing bike to come out and have a great time. At the end of the day, a triathlon isn’t really you against the clock—it’s you against yourself.”

The Lander Triathlon Club also encourages relay teams, which allow two or three racers to divide the events up in any combination they choose. “If you love running but hate the pool, grab your daughter who’s on the swim team and your colleague who bikes to work every day,” said Fleming.

Fleming added that if the idea of a triathlon seems ​hard or confusing, that’s all the more reason to try one on local turf. “These are three things—swimming, biking, running—that most folks already do for fun in the summer. If you’ve got a pair of goggles and bike tires that hold air, you’re ready to race.”

Fleming said that first-time racers don’t ​need to show up to the starting line knowing how to arrange their transition area or what snacks to eat for fuel. “Lander has one of the most friendly, welcoming triathlon communities I’ve ever seen. Get to the pool early on Saturday morning and we’ll show you how it all works.”

This year’s sprint triathlon takes place on Saturday, August 1​3​th. It starts and ends at the Lander Community Pool (450 South 9th Street), followed by a celebration picnic and award ceremony.

Full details can be found on Facebook and at Active.com

Regular registration pricing ($45 for individuals, $105 for relay teams) is available through August 4th by visiting Active.com or stopping into Gannet Peak Sports (351 Main Street). Late registration continues until August 11th; there is no race-day registration.

Race packet pick-up is at Gannett Peak Sports on Friday, August 1​2​th, from 4:00–8:00 p.m.

​Once again, The Middle Fork ​will provide a complimentary lasagne meal for competitors and volunteers, and for families and friends at a small charge.

To attract young local athletes, the Lander Triathlon Club is offering a $10 registration discount to any competitor under the age of 18. The minimum age for swimmers and runners on relay teams is 8, while the minimum age for cyclists and competitors in the full triathlon is 10.

