Riverton Majors earn second seed at State Tournament

The District 1 Little League Tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Riverton. Here are the Riverton team results:

The Riverton Americans (minors) lost in their first consolation bracket game to Bridger Valley 1-0 to be eliminated from the tournament. The Riverton Majors lost the District 1 championship game to Cody 5-3, then came back in the #2 seed game to defeat Green River 11-1 . They have the second seed at the state tournament that begins this coming Wednesday.

Photos: h/t Billy Brost / Pitchengine Communities



