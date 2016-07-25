8 important things to remember during Lava Mountain Fire evacuation

(Dubois, Wyo) - The Western Montana Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire is approximately 5,488 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment.



Here are a few steps to take when leaving for an evacuation: Shut all windows and door, leaving them unlocked Shut off gas at the meter, then turn off pilot lights Leave a light on so firefighters can see your house in smoky conditions Shut off air conditioning Turn off propane Don’t leave sprinklers or water running, they can affect critical water pressure Locate pets and keep them nearby Prepare farm animals for transport and consider moving them to a safe location early.

Residents in the following areas are in evacuation stage “GO." This means that danger to your area is current or imminent and you should leave immediately. Do not delay to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home.



Long Creek Subdivision

Sheridan Creek Cow Camp

MacKenzie Highland Ranch

Timerline Ranch

Teton Valley Ranch Camp The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage “SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. You should have your important items packed and know what you plan to do with pets. Hat Butte Area

Sawmill Turnoff

Warm Springs Subdivision

Union Pass Area

Porcupine Subdivision

Falls Creek Campground

Roaring River Subdivision

Buckboard Subdivision

Lava Mountain Lodge

Double Bar J Ranch

Lava Creek Ranch

Triangle C Ranch.

Highway 26 remains open at this time with a no-stopping zone established in the vicinity of the fire. Forest Roads 513, 532, 542, 540, 542.1I, and 629 are closed. The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob. And, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 are also closed. There is a total of 492 personnel working on the fire including 13 crews, 7 helicopters, 2 water tenders, 1 dozer, 29 engines and 1 skidgen.

#county10 #buckrail #news #lavamountainfire