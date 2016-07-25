Casper/Natrona International Airport digs in for new equipment and maintenance builiding

(Natrona County, Wyo.) – The Casper / Natrona County International Airport will be gaining a new addition to the facilities to help with our wild weather and keep employees dry in the shop.





The ground has been broken for a new Snow Removal Equipment and Maintenance building at the airport.





Caspar Building Systems, Inc. was awarded the $5 million dollar contract, and site work for the building is underway with an a anticipated completion date of July of 2017.





The 27,076 square foot facility will include 5,000 square feet of mezzanine storage and will replace several World War II buildings the Airport has been operating out of. The project will be funded with a combination of Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds, WYDOT Aeronautics funds, and local Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) revenue.





“The current maintenance buildings were never meant as permanent structures, yet we have been operating out of them for over 60 years and they are over 70 years old,” said Glenn Januska, Airport Director. “Not only are the current buildings aged and energy inefficient, our equipment has gotten larger but the maintenance and storage areas obviously have not.”





The building will be the first phase of a larger structure designed to accommodate more and larger equipment in the future as the Airport’s needs require.







​



Feature Photo: h/t Tim Kupsick/Pitchengine Communities





