Hatchery Fire size estimate reduced to 2,600 acres





There are 181 people working the fire. Leadership transitioned to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black (Greer) on 7/24 at 7:00 a.m.. Area closures have been instituted on public lands northeast of Ten Sleep in order to ensure public safety and to aid in firefighting efforts. The BLM Worland Field Office has temporarily closed both the North Brokenback Road (BLM Road 1414) and the South Brokenback Road (BLM Road 1415). The Bighorn National Forest has closed the area around Meadowlark Lake, and the following roads: Battle Park (Forest Road 24), West Ten Sleep Lake (Forest Road 27), Sitting Bull (Forest Road 432), and East Ten Sleep Lake (Forest Road 430).





A portion of US 16 between Ten Sleep and Buffalo remains closed, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimates a potential re-opening some time after 9 p.m. this evening.





photo h/t Michelle Olsen





The Hatchery Fire, burning in the Ten Sleep Canyon since Friday afternoon, has burned 2,600 acres since it started. This is reduced estimate from the 3,000 reported yesterday.