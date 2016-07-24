Riverton boxer to compete at Ringside World Championships

22-year-old Masai Rasheed was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan but relocated to Riverton in 2014. After moving to Fremont County he stumbled upon the sport of boxing through association with the Holguin family and has been in love with the sport ever since. Masai trains at the Lander Boxing Club and recently graduated from Central Wyoming College. He plans to pursue boxing full-time and hopes to go pro in 2017.

Masai, the current Wyoming State Golden Glove Champion, was undefeated for the entire year of 2015, fighting in local shows in Riverton and Casper. In January he singed with USA Boxing, the nation's amateur boxing league, and within these past six months has competed in cities around the region including Portland, Denver and Rapid City.

The 2016 Ringside World Championships takes place in Kansans City this week and Masai will be competing at 152 pounds. It's an event that brings in some the best amateur boxers from around the world. This year 1,500 athlete entries have already been submitted. The competition runs from July 27 - July 30.

