#county10 #whatshappening

Shawna Evans and Colten and Brayden Erhart lost everything in a tragic house fire out on 8 Mile Road on Saturday July 9th. A benefit dinner will be held to help them get back on their feet again. If you are unable to attend and would still like to help money donations are being accepted at Atlantic City Federal Credit Union and on their gofundme account Erhart Family Fire Fund.