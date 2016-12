Following several smoke reports, the Shoshone Lake Fire was found on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, 2016. The fire was 38 acres in size.





As of this morning, July 24th the fire has been 100 percent contained and the remaining crews will depart the area for Lander this afternoon.





At this time the cause is unknown.





h/t InciWeb website / Pitchengine Communities





