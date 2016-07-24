Cliff Creek Fire grows to 16,325 acres

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Authorities reported today that the Cliff Creek Fire has grown to 16,325 acres. Currently, the fire is 10% contained and more than 600 people are working on this fire.

"The fire is being actively suppressed with a mixture of ground crews and aerial resources. Where fire is moving towards and into the Gros Ventre Wilderness and the wilderness study area, fire will be, permitted to play, as nearly as possible, its natural ecological role in the wilderness," stated today's press release on the fire. "Fire objectives include keeping the fire south and east of the Granite Creek Drainage bottom and north of Dell and Jack Creek."

US Highway 191 is now open, although, for the safety of the firefighters and highway travelers, no passing is allowed in passing zones within the fire area and no stopping along the roadway or parking in pullouts is allowed within the fire area.

More information on the fire is available here: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4865/

Feature Photo: Updated Fire Map.

#buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire