(Natrona County, Wyo.) - Natrona County Fire District responded to a wildland fire that began at mile post 203 on I-25.

The fire was spreading rapidly to the south but crews worked to contain it.

Units from Natrona County Fire District, Bar Nunn Fire, Evansville Fire, Mills Fire.

NCFD was assisted by Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Fire is fully contained. Crews will be working on hot spots for the next two hours.

#oilcity #news