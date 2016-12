Lava Mountain Fire Update at 4:00 p.m.: The eastern edge of the fire has progressed towards Forest Service roads 542 and 629 according to information updated this afternoon by officials. This has triggered Union Pass, Warm Springs, Porcupine, and Hat Butte subdivisions to be included in evacuation stage "SET". This means that you should have your important belongings packed and be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. #county10 #news #lavamountainfire #buckrail #news