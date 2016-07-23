Meet the Wyoming Hotshots on Lava Mountain Fire

h/t Shoshone National Forest for sharing these awesome photos of some of the crews working the Lava Mountain Fire.

"This is the Wyoming Hotshot Crew returning from the fire late one evening and finally getting a chance to sit down and enjoy a hot meal after a hard day's work," Shoshone National Forest said. "Last night was their last day on the Lava Mountain Fire. These guys and gals worked for 14 days in a row and are now headed for a day or two of much deserved rest before their next fire."



Thank you firefighters!



As of this morning the Lava Mountain Fire is reportedly 2,304 acres in size according to information updated this morning by officials.



The latest report from officials indicates "the eastern edge of the fire has progressed towards Forest Service roads 542 and 629. This has triggered Union Pass, Warm Springs, Porcupine, and Hat Butte subdivisions to be included in evacuation stage "SET". This means that you should have your important belongings packed and be prepared to leave at a moment's notice."



CLICK HERE to get the latest information on the Lava Mountain Fire from InciWeb Incident Information System. Follow the US Forest Service - Shoshone National Forest on facebook

Feature photo: h/t US Forest Service - Shoshone National Forest facebook page / Pitchengine Communities