Silver Spur Motel fire started in mechanical room

Nick Hudson, Fire Department Administrator reported to County 10 that the fire started in one of the main mechanical rooms of the motel, however the exact cause is still unknown. Fire investigators are on scene now. Most of the damage is concentrated in that mechanical room, however there is some damage to the sleeping rooms on either side of that mechanical room.

Hudson reports there were no injuries and no one was inside the rooms at the time of the fire. The owner of the Silver Spur Motel reportedly lives there so he was on the scene.