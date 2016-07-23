Little League All-Stars: Riverton Nationals and Americans play today

Today is the final day of the District 1 Little League All-Star Tournament in Riverton. The tournament began Wednesday, June 20 and runs through Saturday, June 23 at the Riverton baseball fields.





The Riverton Nationals minors were eliminated from the consolation bracket yesterday by losing to Bridger Valley 9-7. The Riverton Little League took to facebook to thank everyone involved in this team's journey: "We couldn't be more proud of the Nationals, the efforts they put forth throughout the tournament, and the top notch sportsmanship displayed start to finish. Thanks to Manager Travis Draper, and Coaches Pete Clark and Randy Watson in leading this fine young group of young ballplayers."





The Riverton Americans minors lost to Big Horn Basin 4-3 to fall into the consolation bracket, and play Saturday morning at 9 a.m. If they win, they play the winner of Lander/Green River at 3 p.m. for the consolation title. "We are super proud of the job that Manager Willie Noseep and Coaches Martin Devries and Kiley Chatfield have done with this group of young men, and it's not the last we've heard of our young Riverton All-Stars. Come on out tomorrow, root them on to victory in the morning!"





The Riverton Majors play Cody for the District 1 Little League championship today at Noon.





Information h/t Billy Brost. Photos h/t Sarah Gatenbein

#county10 #news #whatshappening